Lake Ozark Looks To Finalize Deal To Transfer Dispatch Services To Miller County In BOA Meeting Tuesday

By the time tonight comes to an end, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen is expected to give its approval to the second and final reading of an agreement that officially puts city police dispatching into the care of the Miller County Dispatch Center.

The Lake Ozark board will also consider several other items including the hiring of another officer, the Fiscal-2024 operating budget and, an agreement with the state highways and transportation commission.

A closed session to consider legal and real estate also appears on the agenda.

The board also put in a few extra hours today in advance of the regular meeting with a work session.

Included in the session was the 2023 action plan, changes to the organizational chart, employee evaluations, a lobbyist for the city and support for the formation of an entertainment district.

That started at 2:00.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting this evening will begin at 5:30 in city hall.

The meeting will also be available live on Zoom.