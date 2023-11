Osage Beach police report four arrests from this past week which ended on Sunday.

A 38-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Osage Beach, were picked up, respectively, on drug and assault charges.

Two others, a 21-year-old woman from Osage Beach and a 31-year-old man from Kaiser were arrested for skipping court on traffic-related issues.

Osage Beach police also report conducting 111 traffic stops and 15 motorist assists for the week.