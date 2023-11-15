Woman Accused Of Murdering Mizzou Student Then Setting His Body On Fire May End Up Being Committed

It was a virtual hearing in Boone County Court on Monday for the attorney representing the woman charged with murdering a student from the University of Missouri, and setting his body on fire.

Emma Adams is charged with second degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Samuel Michael Clemons this past January.

Adams’s attorneys want her committed to a mental health facility.

A court ordered mental evaluation was performed on November 6th.

Her attorneys filed a motion to commit her to the department of mental health the same day.

The judge is reviewing the defense motion and is not expected to schedule a hearing for six months.

This is being done at the request of Adams’ attorneys.