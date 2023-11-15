fbpx

Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

 

Woman Accused Of Murdering Mizzou Student Then Setting His Body On Fire May End Up Being Committed

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News State News Tuesday, November 14th, 2023

It was a virtual hearing in Boone County Court on Monday for the attorney representing the woman charged with murdering a student from the University of Missouri, and setting his body on fire.

Emma Adams is charged with second degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Samuel Michael Clemons this past January.

Adams’s attorneys want her committed to a mental health facility.

A court ordered mental evaluation was performed on November 6th.

Her attorneys filed a motion to commit her to the department of mental health the same day.

The judge is reviewing the defense motion and is not expected to schedule a hearing for six months.

This is being done at the request of Adams’ attorneys.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News State News Tuesday, November 14th, 2023

Reporter Bill Robbins