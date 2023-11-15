Woman Accused Of Murdering Mizzou Student Then Setting His Body On Fire May End Up Being Committed

Wed. Nov 15th, 2023
It was a virtual hearing in Boone County Court on Monday for the attorney representing the woman charged with murdering a student from the University of Missouri, and setting his body on fire.
Emma Adams is charged with second degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Samuel Michael Clemons this past January.
Adams’s attorneys want her committed to a mental health facility.
A court ordered mental evaluation was performed on November 6th.
Her attorneys filed a motion to commit her to the department of mental health the same day.
The judge is reviewing the defense motion and is not expected to schedule a hearing for six months.
This is being done at the request of Adams’ attorneys.