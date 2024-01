A medical emergency is being blamed for a one-car accident early Thursday night on Cassidy Road, east of 1-34, in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the car driven by 33-year-old Melissa Garmany Witt traveled off the road and struck a tree before overturning.

Garmany witt was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.