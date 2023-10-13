Lake Ozark Moving Forward With Street Repairs & Beefing Up Police Department

No rest for the weary in Lake Ozark as the city continues taking care of several business items during this week’s board of aldermen meeting.

Administrator Harrison Fry says agenda items included beefing up the city police force, some cleaning up of various policies & looking ahead to some much-needed roadway improvements.

“I had the opportunity to hire a new police officer who’ll be starting with us later this month. That’s always good. We did a couple of amendments to our personnel policies, which just affect us internally, but really exciting updates there. Otherwise, we have just started receiving construction bids for road improvement project on Bagnell Boulevard.”

The two main roadway projects will entail milling and overlay work from School Road to the MM-overpass and from School Road down to the dam.

That work is expected to begin sometime next year. Sidewalk extensions are also in the overall plans for the City of Lake Ozark.