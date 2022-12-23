Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm

Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed.

Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries.

ONE that DID involved a California Missouri woman whose car slid off Highway 179 in Moniteau County and overturned.

37 year old Marleen Almacan received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Police say road conditions will remain challenging for the next day or two so drivers should slow down and use extra caution.