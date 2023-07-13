Lake Ozark Taking Next Steps Towards Securing Funding For Infrastructure Projects

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen takes the next step in securing over $3-million for some much-needed future infrastructure projects.

“We are preparing laying the groundwork for a debt issuance later this year to cover a couple of road projects. One on Bagnell Dam Boulevard, one on Lighthouse Road, which is one of our larger critical residential streets. It’s in terrible condition. And then a water main extension to the folks on overlooking Glenn Roads where they currently have a failing subdivision system.”

Administrator Harrison Fry also says the board gave its go-ahead on Tuesday night to the city’s financial advisor to start soliciting interest in potential investors for the bonds.

It’s hoped that the plans will be solidified within the next calendar year.