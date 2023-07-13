Some Residents in Lake Area Still Without Power This Morning

Some residents in the lake area are still in the dark this morning following the storms that rolled through late last night with power outages continuing mainly in Morgan County.

As of 7:30 this morning, COMO reported a total of 398 consumers without power including 213 in Versailles, 79 in Barnett and 20 in the Fortuna area.

Ameren was reporting at least 46 without power including 37 down 42 in the state park area, 6 in Barnett and one each in Linn Creek, Eldon and Bagnell. All totaled, Ameren was reporting nearly 73-hundred without power this morning with the great majority of those in the eastern part of the state.

No reconnection times were given for those affected in the lake area.