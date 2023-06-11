Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

 

Two Injured In Motorcycle Crash At The Benton And Pettis County Line

Two people are injured when the driver of a motorcycle accelerated instead of braking sending the bike up an embankment and ejecting both the driver and a passenger.

That’s according to the highway patrol report which indicates that it happened just after 7:00 Friday night in the 12-thousand block of Wienberg Avenue.

The driver, 72-year-old Linda Browning from Ionia, suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital.

Her passenger, 49-year-old Paul Browning also from Ionia, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Neither one had been wearing a helmet at the time.

Reporter Mike Anthony

