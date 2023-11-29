Lake Ozark Woman Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop late Thanksgiving night in the Village of Four Seasons comes to an end with a 36-year-old woman from Columbia and Lake Ozark being taken into custody on several felony drug charges.

Camdenton, MO – 11-27-23 – Late in the evening on Thanksgiving Day, a deputy assigned to the Horseshoe Bend District conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Four Seasons.

During the investigation the deputy discovered narcotics and paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of narcotics. Deputies identified the owner of the vehicle as 36-year-old Trisha R Ashford, of Columbia and Lake Ozark. Based on information gathered at the scene and admissions from Ashford, the deputy then applied for and received a search warrant through the Associate Court of Camden County for her residence. Deputies then executed the search warrant on the residence in the 1500 block of Cherokee Road in Lake Ozark.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies seized approximately 90 grams of cocaine packaged in a manner consistent with distribution, 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, several controlled substance pills, paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of narcotics including pipes, a spoon, digital scales, hundreds of new and unused baggies, and used baggies containing methamphetamine residue. Deputies also seized a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and over $3,000 in US currency.

Ashford was arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is charged with the Class C Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, three counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class D Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ashford is being held on a $75,000 surety bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.