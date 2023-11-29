Osage Beach Looking To Fill Vacancies On Board Of Adjustment & Planning Commission

The City of Osage Beach is searching for a couple good men or women or a combination of the two.

City Administrator Jeana Woods says the city has one vacancy on both the board of adjustment and the planning commission.

The board of adjustment, when called into session, meets in city hall on the third Wednesday of the month starting at 4-PM while the planning commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month starting at 6-PM also in city hall.

Anyone interested in being considered for either of the two spots should sign and complete an application and turn it in by the end of business on Monday, the 11th.