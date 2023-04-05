Lake Region On High Alert With Possible Tornadoes Expected Overnight

It could be a one-two punch being delivered by Mother Nature with conditions ripe, again, for some severe weather to descend on the lake area.

That’s according to Ray Miller, from Weatherology, who says the lake area looks to be on the northwest edge of the system that could potentially produce all modes of severe weather.

“At the very least we have storms with straight line winds, hail and more….but the Tornado Threat is NOT that far away.”

The national weather service indicates the line between “destructive” and “mild” tornado chances is at the border of Laclede and Camden Counties.

During their 3pm briefing, Weather Officials indicated that places such as Osage Beach remain in the zone for Tornado Development, but severe long track Tornado development could be possible just to the south near Lebanon and Fort Leonard Wood.

See below for the latest weather information.