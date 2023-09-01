Number One Warning From Safety Officials – Use Lifejackets

With the Labor Day Holiday weekend upon us, the Lake of the Ozarks will no doubt be a busy place again on and off the water.

And with the increased activity, if you are going to hit the water, Captain Bob May from the Water Safety Council says that your safety, and the safety of those with you, begins with life jackets.

“I know it’s uncomfortable sometimes to be wearing one, but you can have it out, you can sit on it, you can put your feet on it, put it in between you and another passenger. The the key is that they are out and accessible. You know, there’s a lot of accidents around the country, everywhere where people are injured or ended up dying, and it could have been prevented.”

May also says before hitting the water to familiarize yourself with the rules of boating, run the blower after fueling up, use an engine cut-off lanyard and make sure you have a sober operator.

The holiday weekend officially begins at 6:00 tonight and will end at 11:59 Monday night.