Lake Regional Health System Receives National Recognition

PRESS RELEASE

Lake Regional Wound Healing Center Earns National Award

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional Wound Healing Center has been named a Center of Distinction by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Wound Healing Center achieved outstanding patient outcomes for the past 12 months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92% and a comprehensive healing rate of 81%.

“This is the sixth time that our Wound Healing Center team has earned this honor,” said Laurie Lowther, R.N., Lake Regional’s Wound Healing Center program director. “We’re always thrilled to receive the Center of Distinction award because it focuses on the patient and excellent outcomes. We provide our patients with a proven path to healing, even for chronic, hard-to-heal wounds.”

Patients come to Lake Regional Wound Healing Center for highly specialized care for diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

“Many of our patients come to us worried that they will lose a limb, and it’s a privilege to see their fears turn to hope and then to celebration when their wounds heal,” said Justin Shatto, M.D., Lake Regional general surgeon and medical director of the Wound Healing Center. “Being a part of that healing process is what drew me to medicine in the first place.”

One of the highly specialized treatments offered by Lake Regional Wound Healing Center is hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The hyperbaric oxygen chamber surrounds patients with 100-percent oxygen at higher-than-normal atmospheric pressure. This painless therapy increases the amount of oxygen in the patient’s blood and allows red blood cells to pass more easily into the wound, healing it from the inside out.

In addition to tissue oxygenation, Lake Regional Wound Healing Center also provides biologic skin grafting, wound debridement, noninvasive vascular studies, specialty wound dressings and other treatments aimed at healing hard-to-heal wounds.

For more information, visit lakeregional.com/WHC. To schedule an appointment, call 573-302-2990.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialty care, including cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

