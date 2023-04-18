Versailles Man Faces Felony Charges After Weekend Incident in Camdenton

A Versailles man faces felony charges after an alleged incident which happened over the weekend in Camden County.

Sargeant Scott Hines says deputies responded to a location on Westpark Drive following several 9-1-1 hang- up calls and, upon arrival, discovered an ongoing disturbance. Taken into custody was 37-year-old Patrick Long who initially gave deputies a false name.

Further investigation at the scene determined that Long had previously been in an argument with a woman he was in a relationship with and then left her without a ride in Sunrise Beach. A friend gave the woman a ride and, shortly after arriving back in the Camdenton area, Long showed up and kicked the door in before shoving one of the victims against a wall, strangling her with two hands and punching her in the head and face.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Long was taken to the Camden County Jail and is charged with first-degree felony assault and burglary. He is being held without bond.