Lake Regional Receives Recognition For The First Hospital In Missouri To Be Certified For Sepsis Care

Some lofty recognition for the Lake Regional Health System which becomes the state’s first hospital to receive the Joint Commission’s Sepsis Disease-Specific Care Certification.

The certification, according to Lake Regional Registered Nurse Brianne Long, recognizes the hospital’s standardized sepsis processes which reduce variation and risk for the patients and, often, results in shorter lengths of stay and increased chances of survival.

Included in the review were: the emergency department, the intensive care and progressive care units, the medical and surgical unit, learning and development and quality management.

Lake Regional Health System is the first hospital in Missouri to receive The Joint Commission’s Sepsis Disease-Specific Care Certification. This is a national recognition for hospitals that meet The Joint Commission’s rigorous care standards for sepsis patients.

“This certification recognizes that we provide reliable care,” said Brianne Long, R.N., BSN, LSSGB, Quality specialist. “We have standardized our sepsis processes to reduce variation and risk so we can give our patients the best chance for good outcomes. We are proud to show our community that we are meeting our mission to provide exceptional health care.”

Lake Regional Health System underwent a rigorous onsite review in May. The Joint Commission evaluated Lake Regional’s compliance with certification standards, including how quickly the care team identifies sepsis and provides treatment; patient outcomes, including length of stay and survival; and how well the care team educates patients and their families on how to manage their condition and prevent a recurrence.

The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews, visiting the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Progressive Care Unit and Medical/Surgical Unit. Team members from Learning and Development, and Quality Management also participated in the review.

What Is Sepsis?

Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. In most cases, patients develop sepsis from an infection that begins outside a hospital. Bacterial infections cause most cases of sepsis. Sepsis also can result from viral or fungal infections.

“Sepsis is a medical emergency, and just like people need to know the signs of a heart attack or stroke, people need to be aware of the signs of sepsis so they can seek care immediately,” said Harbaksh Sangha, M.D., a Lake Regional nephrologist and critical care specialist. “Sepsis can go from bad to worse quickly, leading to tissue damage, organ failure and even death.”

What are the Signs and Symptoms?

S – shivering, fever or very cold

E – extreme pain or general discomfort (“worst ever”)

P – pale or discolored skin

S – sleepy, difficult to wake up, confused

I – “I feel like I might die.”

S – short of breath

What Should I Do?

If you or a loved one has an infection that’s not getting better or is getting worse, act fast.

“Get medical care immediately,” Dr. Sangha said. “Ask the health care team: ‘Could this infection be leading to sepsis? Should I go to the emergency room?’ If you catch and treat sepsis early, you have a good chance of surviving and recovering.”

Lake Regional Health System is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Primary Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialists, including for cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

(Back row, left to right) Valerie Morris, CV ICU RN; Annette Moorhead, R.N.; Megan Lawrence, R.N.; Patrick O’Neil, D.O., FAAFP; and Todd Cooper, M.D.; and (front row, left to right) Brittney DeFrates, R.N.; Brianne Long, R.N., BSN; Angela Humphreys, R.N., BSN, CPHQ; Ashley Mikles, R.N.; and Angela Clay, D.O.