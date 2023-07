One person is injured in a one-vehicle accident early Tuesday afternoon in Camden County.

Reports indicate it happened on D-Road in the Ha Ha Tonka area about four miles from 54 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old male subject, suffered multiple cuts but was able to get out of the vehicle with a little help apparently before fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

He was treated at a nearby hospital.