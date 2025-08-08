fbpx

Sat. Aug 9th, 2025

 

Lake Regional Recognized For 10th Year In A Row Over It’s Treatment Of Strokes

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, August 8th, 2025

For the 10th year in a row, the Lake Regional Health System is recognized for its overall treatment of strokes.

Nikki Church, Lake Regional stroke coordinator, says continued recognition from the American Heart and Stroke Associations is a testament to the health system’s training and tools utilized in the care of stroke patients.

Stroke is the number-5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.

Lake Regional was also recognized for its care when it comes to diabetes.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, August 8th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony