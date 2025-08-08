Lake Regional Recognized For 10th Year In A Row Over It’s Treatment Of Strokes

For the 10th year in a row, the Lake Regional Health System is recognized for its overall treatment of strokes.

Nikki Church, Lake Regional stroke coordinator, says continued recognition from the American Heart and Stroke Associations is a testament to the health system’s training and tools utilized in the care of stroke patients.

Stroke is the number-5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.

Lake Regional was also recognized for its care when it comes to diabetes.