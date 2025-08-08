Newley Elected Commissioner In Camden County Says Roads & Sheriff’s Office Remain Top Priority

With the first half of 2025 now in the past, the Camden County Commission continues moving forward with business.

Second District Commissioner Steve Dougan, elected in November, says there’s really been no major surprises during his first six or seven months in office with the usual concerns continuing to be top priorities expressed by the residents.

“They’re very concerned about roads. Sheriff’s department’s a big concern, of course, budget is that’s that’s huge. We need to really look at this budget for this next year coming up. This budget that we’re working on now was not my budget that I worked on, but I’m definitely looking has to go forward and hopefully we can make some improvements on that.”

Dougan also says, despite a relatively flat economy, he expects that there will have to be some cuts made when the next fiscal year is hammered out.