Roundabouts Continue To Increase Across The Lake Area

Like ‘em or not, roundabouts are a trend of the future and are going to be popping up more in the lake area.

MoDOT Traffic Engineer Trent Brooks says, while some consider them a hassle to get around because many don’t really know roundabout etiquette, they are quite a bit safer for all involved.

“Still, the people that don’t know how to drive them tend to do it safely, and that’s really kind of what we’re after. And really the main thing that a roundabout does is it eliminates the right angle crash in whether you’re at a signal, whether you’re at a four way stop, whether you’re at an unsignalized intersection, Whenever you have that potential right angle crash, that’s the crash that really hurts people.”

In the meantime, roundabout construction projects continue to affect traffic around the lake area and coming to visit the lake area.

Those future roundabouts will be located at the 5 and 52 junction in Versailles and the I-70 and 54 interchange in Kingdom City.