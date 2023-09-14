Lake Regional To Offer Another Free Health Fair Coming In October

Another free health fair is coming up on the calendar.

Lake Regional says this fair is taking place in Osage Beach from 7AM until 10:30AM on Tuesday October 24th on the third floor of the hospital.

Labs that are being offered include a blood chemistry profile & blood count, PSA screening, hearing & pulmonary tests and more.

Additional vaccines and flu shots will be offered for a small fee.

You can learn more below:

Lake Regional Health System invites the public to the Osage Beach Health Fair 7-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the third floor conference rooms at Lake Regional Hospital, 54 Hospital Drive. All labs and education are free!

Free labs include:

· blood chemistry profile

· complete blood count

· hemoglobin A1c (for diabetics only)

· PSA screenings (prostate cancer)

· thyroid stimulating hormone

Free screenings include:

· hearing

· pulmonary function tests

· blood pressure

Plus, flu shots will be available. To have insurance billed, bring your insurance card. Medicare recipients, bring your red, white and blue card. If you do not have (or choose not to use) insurance, the cost is $35 for the quadrivalent influenza vaccine and $60 for the high-dose vaccine.

While at the fair, be sure to visit with Lake Regional experts providing education on women’s health, chronic condition management, home health/hospice, stroke, heart attack and more health topics.

Some screenings require 12 hours of fasting in advance; water and routine medications may be consumed. Registration is encouraged at lakeregional.com/OsageBeachFair. For more information, call 573-348-8222.

Lake Regional offers several health fairs and screenings throughout the year. For information on upcoming events, visit lakeregional.com/Events.