Lake Representative Jeff Vernetti Celebrates “Big Win” With Repeal Of Minimum Wage Increase

Lake area House Representative Jeff Vernetti is celebrating what he calls a “big win” with the governor’s signing of House Bill-567…the legislation repealing a voter-approved minimum wage increase package which also included a provision mandating paid sick leave requirements for certain businesses.

The minimum wage package deal was passed with 58% voter approval while the period for certain workers to start accruing the paid time off took effect on May 1st.

Vernetti says the new law, which will wipe out the paid sick leave beginning August 28th, will provide the state’s small and seasonal businesses “significant peace of mind.”

The new law also exempts the same businesses from minimum wage increases which kicked in on January 1st and locks in the minimum wage rate which was effective on December 31st of last year.

The bill repealing the paid time off provision did not meet qualifications for an emergency clause to be effective upon being signed.

The Democratic-backed bill was hotly-contested with Republicans in the state legislature able to push through the repeal to Governor Kehoe’s desk.