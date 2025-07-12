SuperSplash To Host Veterans Day Event With Healing Box Project

Coming on the heels of the Missouri Veterans Commission releasing its inaugural Veteran Suicide Prevention report, one lake area business is teaming up with the Healing Box Project to offer a day of fun, music and hopefully lots of sun for area veterans.

“Instead of worrying about following orders that they they were made to do, you know, to protect our freedom. Bad things happen in war, and the reflection of that stays with those guys forever. It’s just that when you strum a guitar, all that goes away,” says Dave Dunklee who, along with his wife CJ, founded the Healing Box Project in 2016 teaching veterans how to strum one day at a time on the guitar to relieve those stresses.

The Healing Box Project will be on hand next weekend, the 19th and 20th, at SuperSplash in Linn Creek when veterans displaying their military I-D’s will be able to enjoy the day at no charge.