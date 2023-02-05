Lake Residents Start Considering Estate Planning More Due To Pandemic & National Conflicts

It’s a part of life that many don’t think about until it’s too late…estate planning.

But thanks to recent headlines about possible international conflicts and especially the pandemic, it’s a topic which has become more in demand.

Speaking on the KRMS Morning Magazine, Deirdre O’Donnell from the O’Donnell Law Firm also says that one of the most important aspects of estate planning is being informed about the overall process to make sure everything is covered before the unthinkable happens…“Not in a morbid way, just kind of okay….Do I have things in order incase something does happen? Or if I just become incapacitated for a while? Do I have people lined up to help me with my finances and my healthcare decisions?”