Lincoln Woman Killed In Benton County Crash

A Lincoln woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Benton County on Wednesday night.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 44-year-old and their 11-year-old passenger, had been driving on Route H, around 7:30 that night.

It was then that a pickup truck apparently crossed over the center line, crashing into the 44-year-old’s vehicle, sending both vehicles off the side of the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver and the 11-year-old were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Patrol says no one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This is the 41st fatal crash and 44th traffic fatality in 2025 for Troop A.

Reporter John Rogger