Sunrise Beach Police Chief Warns Of Amazon Scam On Your Phones

If it looks suspicious, it probably is…words of advice from the Sunrise Beach Police Department after another apparent scam recently popped up.

This time, however, it was noticed by Chief Scott Craig who says the messages are being received on his cell phone and appear to be coming from Amazon.

The messages state the individual’s Amazon account is suspended due to multiple failed login attempts.

A link is then provided which will, likely, open your phone or computer to the scammer having access.

Chief Craig also says do not reply to the message and, if you have any doubt, contact the company directly to see if there is a legitimate problem with your account.