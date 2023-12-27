MDC Asks Residents To Donate Real Christmas Trees For Crappie Beds

Now that the Christmas Season is nearly finished, residents across the region are preparing to “take down the tree” and in some cases, that usually means throwing the real ones to the curb.

The Missouri Department of Conservation however is asking residents to instead “consider” donating it, as a way of creating new crappie beds across our area Lakes.

There are several collection areas in Kansas City, St. Louis and here in Mid-Missouri at MDC’s offices in Columbia, Washington Park in Jefferson City and Proctor Park in California.

MDC says you’ll have until January 31st to donate the tree.

****More info:

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the following locations from Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2024:

MDC’s Central Regional Office at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia

Washington Park near Vivion Field in Jefferson City

Proctor Park in California

To donate your tree (real trees only), please remove all decorations and bring the tree to the drop-off site of your choosing. Signage at this location will direct donors to the proper drop-off spot.

MDC fisheries staff collect discarded natural trees to submerge in area lakes and ponds. Once submerged, these trees offer habitat for a variety of native fish species. “Submerged Christmas trees make great underwater cover for smaller fish and aquatic invertebrates,” said MDC Fisheries Biologist Brian McKeage. “Larger fish then congregate around these structures to prey on fish and other food sources, so these trees become hotspots for fish and for anglers.”

Trees may also be dropped off at city mulch sites in Columbia or may simply be placed under bird feeders in your backyard to provide cover for birds and other wildlife. For questions about Christmas tree donation, please call (573) 815-7900.