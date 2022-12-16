New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge

Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County.

The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries.

Pronounced dead at the scene was 64 year old Camdenton resident Drew Fairchild.

The suspect driver, 32 year old Miles Aldrich has posted 100-thousand dollars bond.

He’s charged with one count of Class C Felony DWI – Death Of Another and two counts of Class D Felony DWI – Serious Physical Injury.

Donna and Craig Hunt of Union were seriously injured, but a family friend tells KRMS News Donna has been released from the hospital to a rehabilitation center while her husband Craig remains hospitalized and is expected to face more surgical procedures as a result of his injuries.

Meanwhile the hopes that the Hunt’s young yellow Labrador mix will be found after running from the accident scene continue, but has so far not been located.