Versailles 20-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing, Bizarre Sequence of Events

A 20-year-old from Versailles faces several charges after an alleged stabbing and then a bizarre sequence of events that followed on Tuesday night.

Police Chief Chad Hartman says officers first responded to a report of a male subject running naked on North Fisher Street and then to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to a report of a 21-year-old female with stab wounds in the lobby.

The investigation identified Cameron Rogers as the male subject who was found sitting in the street before running when officers approached him into a nearby business where he was ultimately taken into custody..

The probable cause statement also alleges that Rogers confronted at least two others during the incident and that a search of a residence believed to be where the stabbing happened uncovered a knife with blood and hair on it.

Rogers has been arraigned on felony charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting, and misdemeanors for assault and property damage. He’s being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.