Late Youth Firearms Deer Season Harvest Down From 2023

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 2,530 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2024 firearms deer hunting season, November 29th through December 1st.

Of the total harvest, there were 1,046 antlered bucks taken, 270 button bucks and 1,214 does. Top counties for the late youth portion were Pike with 58 deer harvested, Harrison with 55, and Lincoln with 55.

In the lake area, the season accounted for 44 deer being harvested in Benton County, 22 in Morgan County, 20 in Camden County and 11 in Miller County.

Last year’s total harvest for the late youth portion was 3,617 deer…1,087 more than this year.