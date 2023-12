The possibility of a park tax to be voted on in April and residents having to keep fido on a leash in certain parts of the city appear to highlight the agenda for this next week’s board of aldermen meeting in Laurie.

Both topics are identified under new business on the published agenda.

Usual monthly reports and a possible closed session to deal with legal actions also appears on the agenda.

The Laurie Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday night in city hall, begins at 6:00.