MO Department Of Education & Workforce Development Selects New Officers

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has announced new officers for 2024.

The coordinating board recently held its final meeting for the year highlighted by the selections of the new officers.

They include Hollie Elliott of Fair Grove who will serve as the new chair along with Allen Brooks of Poplar Bluff and Judge Anne-Marie Clarke of St. Louis.

Other topics covered during the meeting included progress updates on board-led strategic goals, potential legislation during the 2024 General Assembly and changes to key personnel within the department.

 

Reporter Mike Anthony