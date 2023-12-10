Sunrise Beach Fire District Ready To Number Crunch The Budget Following Opening Of Route F Station

Not only has the Sunrise Beach Fire District been busy handing the usual calls but, behind the scenes, personnel remained busy getting the district’s new firehouse on Route-F officially opened while the top man himself, Chief Joseph Laplant, has been number crunching for the upcoming fiscal-2024 year.

“I’m finalizing the budget to give to the board on our board meeting Monday night, and we’re actually in the process of upgrading all of our radios as well. So it’s been kind of a kind of a busy two weeks for us.”

Chief Laplant goes onto say an ARPA grant was also figured into the budget to help pay for several portable and truck radios which will provide the district with greatly enhanced interoperability throughout the state.

Laplant will present the proposed budget to the fire district’s board of directors this next Monday evening at 6:15. With Christmas week right around the corner, the board meeting is being held a week early.