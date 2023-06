Columbia Police are on the lookout for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

In a Twitter post, police say they are searching for 36-year-old Brandt Feutz.

The department is not saying much else, other than he’s the subject of an active investigation.

And that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

They also warn the public that if anyone sees him, do not approach, but call law enforcement.

At this time it’s unknown if he is heading to, or is in the Lake area.