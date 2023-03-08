Lebanon Man Charged with Nine Child Porn Counts

A Lebanon man faces several child sex-related charges after the Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force and officers from the Lebanon Police Department serve up a search warrant.

44-year-old Karl Mason is charged with one count each of first and second-degree promoting child pornography and seven counts of possessing child porn. The charges date back to information reported from a cyber tipline that led to the investigation revealing the alleged downloading and sharing of the material across email and instant messaging on a social media platform.

Mason is being held in without bond in the Laclede County Jail.