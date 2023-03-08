Missouri Severe Weather Week Continues – Tornado Sirens Tested Tuesday

Storm warning sirens were sounding across the lake area and statewide this Tuesday morning.

It was part of the National Weather Service’s annual tornado drill.

The alert also included required weekly notices sent out.

Businesses and schools across the state were encouraged to participate by practicing where to seek safe shelter in the case of an actual tornado.

If you did not hear the sirens and you live near one, it’s recommended you contact your county Government and let them know.

You can also let the EMA manager of your community know if you did not receive an alert via your digital devices, but only if you’ve signed up for the services.