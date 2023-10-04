Lebanon Man Enters Not Guilty Plea Following Charges Of Child Pornography

A 48-year-old Lebanon man is formally arraigned and enters a “not guilty” plea on Monday after being brought up late last week on child pornography charges.

Peter Walters is formally charged in Laclede County with one count of promoting child porn and two counts of possessing child porn.

The probable cause statement alleges that a computer at Walter’s residence contained videos of a 10-14-year-old girl having sex with an adult male and two younger girls, ages 5-8 and 3-6, performing oral acts on an adult male.

Walters is being held without bond in the Laclede County Jail.

Press Release:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Peter D. Walters, 48, of Lebanon, Missouri. Walters was arrested on September 27, 2023, for two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography, following an investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigations Unit.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at Walters’ residence in Lebanon, Missouri, as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation. Investigators located a computer in Walters’ bedroom, which was seized and examined pursuant to the Laclede County search warrant. Located on the computer were digital files containing child pornography. Walters was arrested and transported to the Laclede County Jail, where he was held, pending the filing of formal charges. On September 28, 2023, the Laclede County prosecuting attorney formally charged Walters with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography. Walters is being held in the Laclede County Jail, with no bond.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.



The above charges are mere accusation and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.