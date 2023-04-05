Numerous Wildfires Put Massive Strain On Lake Fire Districts Over The Weekend

Fire districts around the lake area are spread thin over the weekend responding to a number of natural cover fires starting with Friday afternoon and stretching into the late afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

The barrage of fires is being blamed during the early part of that time period primarily on downed power lines or trees falling into power lines as a result of the storms.

The Gravois District had to battle one of the bigger fires reported off Route-R-A believed to have covered about 60 acres.

Mid-County also reported fires along Route-P in Decaturville and Route-D in the Camdenton area.

Osage Beach responded late Sunday afternoon to a fire in Kaiser involving a barn and wooded area.

And firefighters in the Brumley area also responded to at least a couple of the fires over the weekend with arson being called the likely cause of those two blazes.

Fire districts from the lake area also reportedly ran a bit short-staffed to the natural cover fires due to a lack of mutual aid available because of the numbers of calls that were received.