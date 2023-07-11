Tue. Jul 11th, 2023

 

Lebanon Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Following Sex Charges

All News Crime Front Page News Monday, July 10th, 2023

A Lebanon man found guilty in April of several sex-related charges has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.

50-year-old Michael Bowman, Junior, had been accused of targeting minors which reportedly included his step-daughters.

Bowman was sentenced on Friday to 30 years on the charge of forcible sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse, ten years each on two charges of first-degree sexual abuse and seven years each on another charge of sexual abuse and attempted sexual abuse.

The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Reporter Mike Anthony