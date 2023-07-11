Mowing Will Continue On Area Highways Despite Drought Conditions

Despite the drought and limited vegetation growth, the show must go on according to MoDOT.

That’s according to State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark who says the department’s mowing program will continue where needed.

Roark also says, pending staffing and equipment availability, the goal is to mow the major and minor routes three times by the end of October.

MoDOT says to be alert for slow moving mowing crews especially on two-lane roadways and to obey the no-passing stripes.

MoDOT also encourages motorists to report any roadways that have limited visibility because of any vegetation.