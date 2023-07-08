Osage Beach Marijuana Tax Disposition, Back-to-School Sales Tax Issues Approved in Osage beach

Sat. Jul 8th, 2023
It’s official…the Osage Beach Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Public Safety are now on the receiving ends of some extra revenue.
The board of aldermen, Thursday, gave second-round approval to the ordinance earmarking an additional three-percent of sales tax imposed, per voter approval, to the sales of adult-use marijuana to the two departments.
In other business Thursday night, the Osage Board of Aldermen also repealed an ordinance giving the city the right from year-to-year to opt out of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Repealing the ordinance, according to Administrator Jeana Woods, was necessary to bring the city in compliance with a revised state law taking away an option for municipalities to opt out of the holiday.
This year’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 on Friday, August 4th, and runs through Sunday, the 6th.