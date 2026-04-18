Lebanon PD Lieutenant Joins Elite Nationwide Group of Forensic Experts

A lieutenant with the Lebanon Police Department has joined an elite nationwide group of forensic experts.

Lieutenant Kacie Springer is now a graduate of the National Forensic Academy at the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center in Oak Ridge joining fewer than 1,600 who have earned the distinction.

What is means for the City of Lebanon is having an officer trained in the most advanced forensic techniques available…skills typically found only in major metropolitan departments.

The program consisted of 400-hours of residential hands-on training over just a 10-week period.