Sat. Apr 18th, 2026

 

Morgan Schools Release Statement On Bus Accident Last Week

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Following this week’s accident involving a school bus on north highway-5 and conducting a review of the incident, officials from the Morgan County R2 School District have released a statement.

Superintendent Doctor Bryan Pettengill says the review determined that soft ground conditions were a contributing factor when the bus’s right-side tires moved slightly off the roadway along a curve causing the bus to come to rest upright in a ditch. Pettengill also says the driver was able to, otherwise, maintain control helping to prevent a more serious outcome.

Emergency personnel and district administration responded quickly and were able to check out the 31 kids and the driver before transferring them onto a second bus to be taken to south elementary where the kids were reunited with their families.

There were some minor injuries but no students required transport to the hospital.

All News RSS Feed School News Top Stories Saturday, April 18th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony