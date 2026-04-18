Morgan Schools Release Statement On Bus Accident Last Week

Following this week’s accident involving a school bus on north highway-5 and conducting a review of the incident, officials from the Morgan County R2 School District have released a statement.

Superintendent Doctor Bryan Pettengill says the review determined that soft ground conditions were a contributing factor when the bus’s right-side tires moved slightly off the roadway along a curve causing the bus to come to rest upright in a ditch. Pettengill also says the driver was able to, otherwise, maintain control helping to prevent a more serious outcome.

Emergency personnel and district administration responded quickly and were able to check out the 31 kids and the driver before transferring them onto a second bus to be taken to south elementary where the kids were reunited with their families.

There were some minor injuries but no students required transport to the hospital.