Major Power Outages Across The Lake Area Following Storms

Thousands of people remain without power following severe storms and Tornadoes that hit the Lake Area on Friday.

At one point, more than 14,000 were reported without power, that number continues to come down, now around 8,500 as of Saturday morning.

Outages remain ongoing for all major electric providers including Ameren, Evergy and all of the local electric cooperatives.

Restoration is underway, but remains slow due to downed trees, broken powerlines and other sources of damage.

You can follow along on the restoration efforts by checking your local electric provider in the links below.

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

Co-ops: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map