US Men’s Soccer OUT Following Losses To Uruguay & Panama

Tough pill for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer team to swallow last night in the final match of the group stage of Copa America up at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taking on Uruguay with a win or a draw and some help.

The U.S. would be moving on to the knockout rounds but unfortunately with some questionable officiating and an inability to finish around the goal, the U.S. falls to Uruguay 1-0 coupled with a loss to Panama.

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s stay in the Copa America is over.

Eliminated on their home soil before ever advancing to the knockout rounds.

This the final significant tournament for the U.S. before hosting the World Cup in two years.

Certainly believed to be a significant setback in the efforts of the club and head coach Greg Berhalter’s job security now very much on the line.