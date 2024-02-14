Missouri Ranks #32 For “Most Educated State” In The Country

Where does Missouri rank when it comes to the most educated states across the country…?…number 32 according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

WalletHub conducted the study based on 18 key indicators of a well-educated population which included educational attainment and quality of education.

The Show-Me State ranked 31st and 26th respectively in those two areas to come up with its overall number-32 ranking in the study.

Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia were the least educated states according to the study while Maryland, Vermont and Massachusetts came in as the most-educated.

The full report can be found below:

With people who have college degrees earning around $600 to $1,200 more per week than people with just a high school diploma, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Most & Least Educated States in America, as well as expert commentary.



In order to determine the most educated states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.



Most Educated States Least Educated States 1. Massachusetts 41. Texas 2. Vermont 42. New Mexico 3. Maryland 43. Kentucky 4. Connecticut 44. Nevada 5. Colorado 45. Alabama 6. Virginia 46. Oklahoma 7. New Jersey 47. Arkansas 8. New Hampshire 48. Louisiana 9. Minnesota 49. Mississippi 10. Washington 50. West Virginia



Key Stats

New Jersey has the highest school system rating , which is 41.2 times higher than in Oklahoma, the state with one of the lowest.



, which is 41.2 times higher than in Oklahoma, the state with one of the lowest. Massachusetts has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older , which is two times higher than in West Virginia, the state with the lowest.



, which is two times higher than in West Virginia, the state with the lowest. Oregon has the lowest racial gap in educational attainment, with the share of black people aged 25 and older holding a bachelor’s degree at 25.88 percent compared to 23.06 percent for their white counterparts, a difference of 2.82 percent favoring black people.



To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/e/most-educated-states/31075