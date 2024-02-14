Missouri Ranks #32 For “Most Educated State” In The Country

Wed. Feb 14th, 2024
Where does Missouri rank when it comes to the most educated states across the country…?…number 32 according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
WalletHub conducted the study based on 18 key indicators of a well-educated population which included educational attainment and quality of education.
The Show-Me State ranked 31st and 26th respectively in those two areas to come up with its overall number-32 ranking in the study.
Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia were the least educated states according to the study while Maryland, Vermont and Massachusetts came in as the most-educated.
The full report can be found below:
With people who have college degrees earning around $600 to $1,200 more per week than people with just a high school diploma, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Most & Least Educated States in America, as well as expert commentary. In order to determine the most educated states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
|Most Educated States
|Least Educated States
|1. Massachusetts
|41. Texas
|2. Vermont
|42. New Mexico
|3. Maryland
|43. Kentucky
|4. Connecticut
|44. Nevada
|5. Colorado
|45. Alabama
|6. Virginia
|46. Oklahoma
|7. New Jersey
|47. Arkansas
|8. New Hampshire
|48. Louisiana
|9. Minnesota
|49. Mississippi
|10. Washington
|50. West Virginia
