Lebanon’s Comprehensive Planning Process Is Underway

The City of Lebanon is launching a comprehensive planning process to provide the community with a vision and plan to guide them in future decision-making and development.

Communications Manager Derek Gean says the plan is dubbed as “Lebanon 2040” and addresses various aspects including: land use and development, infrastructure and transportation, urban design and aesthetics, parks, trails and open spaces, economic development and vitality and community health and wellness.

The goal of the plan is to finalize a comprehensive master plan by 2024 and to get as many people involved in the process as possible.