Tipton Woman Injured In Morgan County Crash

A 76-year-old from Tipton is seriously hurt late Saturday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on U-S-50 near South Fork Lane in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says 62-year-old Suetta Hoover, of Tipton, was stopped attempting to make a turn when 76-year-old Catherine Crouch, also from Tipton, rear-ended another vehicle driven by 29-year-year Stephanie Funk, of Centerview, who was stopped behind Hoover…the impact pushing Funk into Hoover.

The only injury reported was to Crouch…she was not wearing a seat belt and was taken with serious injuries to St. Mary’s.