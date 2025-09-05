Let’s Play Football All Weekend Long Because It’s Football Time Baby

Wow, what a jam packed Friday night of football we’ve got for you. Unbelievable!

And it starts on 93.5 rocks the Lake as the Kansas City Chiefs start their season.

A rare Friday night game and even more rare plane out of the country.

In fact, the chiefs and Chargers tonight down in Brazil.

The only way you can watch the game is on YouTube, but you can listen to it without any costs on 93.5 Rocks the Lake.

Uh-oh…That means we shift some of our high school football coverage Camdenton and Branson we move that game over to News/Talk KRMS (1150AM, 97.5 & 103.3FM) with the 6:00pm motor hut pre game show 7:00pm kick.

The Lakers look to win their first game of the year; Branson will be looking to do the same.

It was a blowout win for Branson down in southwest Missouri a season ago.

Meanwhile, School of the Osage they look to run their record to 2 & 0 on the season.

You can hear it over on classic Country 104.9FM with Osage hosting Moberly rivalry game

Eldon and Versailles tonight as well at 7 O clock.

And then tomorrow the border war is back for the first time since 2011.

First time the game will be played on campus since 2006.

Mizzou in Kansas 230 Kickoff down in Columbia, Missouri