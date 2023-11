A license plate reader in the area of D-road and west-54 and some quick work by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are being credited for the capture of a fugitive on the run from Fresno County, California.

NEWS-11-02-2023 PLATE READER ARREST

Chief Deputy Jimmy Brashear also tells KRMS News that 40-year-old Michael Brandon Kent was taken into custody without resistance. He could also face a fugitive charge in Camden County. Kent is being held without bond pending pick up by Fresno County authorities.